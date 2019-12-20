Wintry Whimsy Rules Winter Fest OC

What to Know OC Fair & Event Center

Through Jan. 5, 2020

Weekdays start at $13; weekend days start at $15

Cresting Snowflake Summit?

It can seem like something we might say as we finallyyy wrap up the very last must-dos we must do before the holiday arrives.

But there is a real Snowflake Summit, and not just the one many people are currently climbing in their holiday-busy lives: It's at Winter Fest OC, which just opened for its super-sensational, big-activity'd, multi-day run.

The mondo Costa Mesa merriment is rocking a number of family-nice pastimes that all possess a bit of holiday kapow.

The aforementioned Snowflake Summit is a nine-lane ice-tubing attraction, one that stands at an impressive 150 feet high, while Penny's Snow Play & Slides has actual, honest-to-Frosty snow. And the experience's sizable outdoor ice rink recently went through a redesign.

A SoCal Dickens Village is the sweet spot for all of your scone-based needs, while racing pigs will bring some on-the-go glee to the proceedings.

Do you want to shake it after all of the scones you consume?

Look/listen for live entertainment on the Hangar Stage. Tributes to Queen and the Beatles are on the schedule, as well as a few other rock-out acts.

It's a festival full of classic pursuits, but a festival that also boasts a holiday-happy layer of frosting on top.

And, unlike some seasonal festivals, Winter Fest OC will ice tube right past Christmas, and New Year's, too, with an end date on Jan. 5, 2020.