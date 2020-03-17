You Can Have Corned Beef for St. Patrick’s Day

What to Know A number of LA restaurants are cooking up corned beef on March 17, 2020

Take-out, curbside, or delivery options may be available; check with the individual restaurant

Hours may have changed, so check ahead

Love the lore of St. Patrick's Day, of rainbows and leprechauns and lucky clover?

Then you know that sometimes things can change fast.

One minute you think you see a pot of gold glinting up on the hillside, only to find the gold has moved when you reach the spot.

With that in mind, there are a number of local Los Angeles restaurants offering corned beef for pick-up on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, and delivery may be available, too.

Staying agile and flexible as you seek your corned beef, much in the way you'd be while seeking your rainbow and pot of gold, is recommended, for this is not how our local eateries expected to be celebrating St. Patrick's Day, even a week ago.

The best bet? Triple-check your go-to eatery's social media pages for updates on ordering before you go to pick up or place your order in person.

Please really actually do this, thank you very much.

The following restaurants are currently serving the classic holiday dish on March 17:

Magee's Kitchen at the Original Farmers Market is one the happy hubs come St. Patrick's Day. And that corned beef plate? Beyond legendary. While the landmark is observing new hours, Magee's will be open for takeout on March 17, 2020, meaning you can have your corned beef, cabbage, and those delish potatoes. As of this typing, Mercato.com will also deliver.

Tallyrand in Burbank will open at 11 a.m. and, yep, they'll have corned beef available for take-out. "When you are ready to order please come in and we will get your order prepared in minutes!" is the call to action, so you'll need to be in person to place your request.

Tam O'Shanter in Atwater Village is one of the merry mainstays of St. Patrick's Day. While the 2020 party has been cancelled, the historic restaurant is offering delivery and curbside pick-up. Read all before placing your corned beef order, and make sure corned beef is still available before you go.

Langer's Delicatessen, a DTLA-close corned beef bastion that has drawn meat mavens for decades, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The restaurant is offering delivery (through its partners, so check your go-to service) as well as curb service and traditional stop-in and take-out.

Auld Dubliner in Long Beach is a tavern known for its cozy atmosphere and impressive array of beers. It is also open for to-go orders during this time, and, you bet, corned beef is definitely on the menu, as well as an array of Irish-inspired delectables like the Irish Smoked Salmon Toasted Sandwich.

Is your beloved local eatery, your ultimate eatery, open for deliveries or take-out, and have you enjoyed corned beef there in the past?

Check their social pages, web site, or give them a ring to see if they're preparing the savory favorite this March 17, for people to take out, or get delivered, and enjoy at home.