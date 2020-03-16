Vroman’s Bookstore Offers 99-Cent Shipping for LA County

What to Know Historic Pasadena bookstore

Select "99¢ Media Mail LA County" at checkout or call the store for curbside pick-up

Limited-time shipping offer for LA County residents

That aaaamazing novel that five of your friends absolutely raved about last year?

The one with the juicy plot twist and complicated main character and the one part you Won't. Even. See. Coming?

You seriously meant to read it. You totally did, but life has a predictable way of sending us out on a million errands and must-dos.

But, as of the middle of March, the must-do list has been put on temporary hold as we stay home in effort to stem COVID-19.

Which means you may have time to now read that novel, or the young adult series you loved when you were 14, or both, or maybe every cozy mystery that's centered around food, knitting, or both.

Vroman's Bookstore, the historic Pasadena go-to for cozy mysteries and thrilling comic books and beautiful storybooks and everything else literary, wants to help everyone in LA County out on that front during this challenging time.

So, for a limited time, the colossal Colorado Boulevard nexus of bookdom is treating bookworms around LA County to 99 cents shipping.

The announcement was made on Vroman's social pages on March 16, 2020.

There are a few things to know, like you'll need to select "99¢ Media Mail LA County" when you are wrapping up your purchase at checkout.

Sweet.

Also sweet? Vroman's is now doing curbside pick-up, with a "designated spot" just outside the store.

A store that has its roots in the 19th century, by the by.

Which means a lot of readers have found comfort in Vroman's excellent stock and services over the decades, or rather centuries, and the much-loved local institution is coming through for its fans yet again.

Soon, too, we hope to be back at the brand-new wine bar, which just debuted at Vroman's in February 2020.

Thank you, Vroman's Bookstore, for keeping us engaged at a moment when so many of us are finding comfort in the books we love as well as those books we would love to get to know.