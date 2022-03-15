You Can Now ‘Create Your Own Season' at the Hollywood Bowl

What to Know The world-famous music landmark is celebrating its 100th birthday in 2022

Opening night, which features Gwen Stefani, is June 3; "Kinky Boots," Diana Ross, Duran Duran, and more great shows are on the calendar

The "Create Your Own Season Package" launched March 15, giving fans a chance to tickets to three or more shows before individual shows go on sale in May

Eager to enjoy a show or two at the Hollywood Bowl?

Then deciding how many nights you'd like to attend, what you'd like to see, and other important details can go into how you approach purchasing tickets.

There are more traditional subscription offers, which offer guests "curated sets of concerts (from three to eight) with insider perks like free ticket exchanges," as well as other goodies.

Those are available early on, presenting people a chance to lock in various nights months before the summer season is on the musical wind.

Then, later on, in early May? Individual tickets to specific shows go on sale, which means you can snag a seat to that one stand-out extravaganza you can't miss.

And around the middle of March?

That's when a multi-show offer rolls out, one that's different than subscribing. It's called the Create Your Own Season Package, a buy-3-or-more deal that presents you the opportunity to create your own calendar, one built around "your taste, schedule, and budget."

Those packages are now available, as of March 15, 2022.

Some of the headlines, before you begin perusing the many headliners heading to the Bowl for its big 100th anniversary season?

The starting price for a ticket is $23, and fees are reduced, with "one low fee" covering the package, and "no per-ticket charges."

Also? Ticket exchanges are possible, for a "small fee."

And booking those shows before May arrives, and individual tickets are up for grabs? That can be music to a person's ears, especially when they're especially keen on experiencing a few of the splashy shows on the calendar.

Those shows include movies nights, like "Back to the Future" with the LA Phil on Aug. 5 and 6, and Broadway-big spectaculars such as "Kinky Boots" on July 8, 9, and 10.

If you'd like to group your evenings under a general and joyful theme, the Hollywood Bowl team has several sparkling prompts for you to peruse, with colorful collections that feature Movies, Legendary Performers, and the chance to rock a costume ("ABBA The Concert," on Sept. 24, is one of those shimmery, break-out-the-glitter affairs).

Want to take a peek at all of the ways to see a show at the Bowl, from subscription packages to individual concert tickets?

Sashay by this page now, and decide what deal works best for your big, sound-filled, costume-up, tune-tastic summer.