You Can Only Get These Spicy Panda Express Dumplings in Pasadena

What to Know The Panda Express Innovation Kitchen in Pasadena is currently testing Spicy Wagyu Beef Dumplings with Fly By Jing sauce

Available through June 1, 2023

We're forever in search of sauces at the flavorful far reaches of our experiences, the zingy superstars that lusciously layer a savory dish.

Fly By Jing's obsessed-over Sichuan chili sauce, that kicky and crispy condiment that has flair to spare, enhances just about any appetizing snack or main for those eaters who adore complex heat that boasts a toothsome texture.

Now you can enjoy an "exclusive" Fly By Jing sauce on a pretty exclusive dish, at least for now: Panda Express is testing a new Spicy Wagyu Beef Dumplings, a hearty offering that's only available at one place: The Panda Express Innovation Kitchen in Pasadena.

"The new Spicy Wagyu Beef Dumplings dish includes five 100% Wagyu beef dumplings," shares the restaurant's team.

The dumplings are "wok-tossed" with "a sweet and spicy sauce," one that includes Fly By Jing's Zhong sauce.

Described as "a concoction of aromatic 'fuzhi' soy sauce," Zhong sauce is "... slow-brewed with brown sugar, mushrooms, garlic and a blend of spices influenced by the popular classic Chengdu street snack, Zhong Dumpling."

Kale and onion are the veggie-bright accompaniments to the dumplings.

Like other meals that are tested by the company's Innovation Kitchen, the Panda Express meal will only be available for a limited time, so be sure to order your Spicy Wagyu Beef Dumplings by June 1.

There are three sizes available; the small is $6.40.