1 killed in 101 Freeway crash in Studio City

At least one person was killed early Thursday in a fiery crash on the 101 Freeway in Studio City.

The crash was reported at about 3 a.m. on the eastbound 101 Freeway just west of Tujunga Boulevard. One person died at the scene.

The driver crashed into a work truck and caught on fire.

The crash closed lanes on the eastbound freeway during the investigation. Traffic was backed up into the Encino area.