1 killed in 101 Freeway crash in Studio City

At least one person was killed early Thursday in a fiery crash on the 101 Freeway in Studio City.
The crash was reported at about 3 a.m. on the eastbound 101 Freeway just west of Tujunga Boulevard. One person died at the scene.
The driver crashed into a work truck and caught on fire.
The crash closed lanes on the eastbound freeway during the investigation. Traffic was backed up into the Encino area.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.