Studio City

1 killed in 101 Freeway crash in Studio City

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least one person was killed early Thursday in a fiery crash on the 101 Freeway in Studio City.

The crash was reported at about 3 a.m. on the eastbound 101 Freeway just west of Tujunga Boulevard. One person died at the scene.

The driver crashed into a work truck and caught on fire.

The crash closed lanes on the eastbound freeway during the investigation. Traffic was backed up into the Encino area.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Studio CityTraffic
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us