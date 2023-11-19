10 Freeway to reopen in downtown LA in time for Monday commute

Lanes on the 10 Freeway are expected to reopen in time for the Monday morning commute and a busy week of Thanksgiving travel in Los Angeles..

Authorities made the announcement at a Sunday morning news conference on the freeway near the site of an arson fire that damaged the road Nov. 11. It was not immediately clear how many lanes will reopen.

The damaged stretch of road handles about 300,000 vehicles per day. Authorities initially feared repair work might include demolition, which would have meant months of closures. Gov. Gavin Newsom previously announced the freeway would reopen Tuesday after crews ruled out demolition and worked to repair damaged support columns under the bridge.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

On Sunday, Newsom said the road might reopen as early as Sunday night ahead of the Monday morning drive and a week of holiday travel. Drivers faced more than a week of detours in the area that led to delays on nearby freeways and streets.

State officials said Wednesday that contractors had removed all of the debris and hazardous materials from beneath the damaged freeway stretch. Caltrans officials said about 264,000 cubic feet of material was removed, enough to fill four Olympic-size swimming pools. More than two dozen burned vehicles were also removed from the area.

That work was completed two days ahead of schedule.

There are more than 250 people working at the job site on 12-hour shifts, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, officials said.