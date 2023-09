Lanes on the 101 Freeway were closed for hours early Friday due to a crash in the Studio City area.

The crash investigation and cleanup led to the closure on the southbound side of the freeway at Lankershim Boulevard. Traffic was backed up on the 101 and 170 freeways.

Update: Studio City SB 101 @ Lankershim, only the left open. 7:15 AM is the estimated time of clearing. @FireGuyInTheSky in "News Chopper 4" tracking your back up. @nbcla

📺WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/qUBdif5UjV https://t.co/MRmoIQWyRE pic.twitter.com/kmMTaa7H5z — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) September 8, 2023

The road reopened at about 7:15 a.m.

Details about the crash were not immediately available.