Section of Angeles Crest Highway reopens after storm damage repairs

Part of lower Angeles Crest Highway in the mountains north of Los Angeles has reopened after it was closed for more than a year due to storm damage and repair work.

State Route 2 in Angeles National Forest reopened between between Mt. Wilson Red Box Road and Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road, Caltrans said Monday. The stretch had been closed since damaging storms in March 2023.

Extensive repairs were required, including the following:

Scaling the slopes to remove loose rocks and material.

Disposal of the slide debris

Reconstructing a slope drapery protection system

Repairing the washed-out slope and replacing drainage

Repairing the washed-out roadway.

The same section of State Route 2 will close again in August for several days for final road work. A section of the upper mountain road remains closed between Islip Saddle and Grassy Hollow for storm damage repairs (see map below).

More information is available here.