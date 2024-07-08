Angeles National Forest

Section of Angeles Crest Highway reopens after storm damage repairs

A stretch of lower Angeles Crest Highway has reopened following storm damage repairs.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Crews work on a section of Angeles Crest Highway in October 2023.
NBCLA

Part of lower Angeles Crest Highway in the mountains north of Los Angeles has reopened after it was closed for more than a year due to storm damage and repair work.

State Route 2 in Angeles National Forest reopened between between Mt. Wilson Red Box Road and Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road, Caltrans said Monday. The stretch had been closed since damaging storms in March 2023.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Extensive repairs were required, including the following:

  • Scaling the slopes to remove loose rocks and material.
  • Disposal of the slide debris
  • Reconstructing a slope drapery protection system
  • Repairing the washed-out slope and replacing drainage
  • Repairing the washed-out roadway.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The same section of State Route 2 will close again in August for several days for final road work. A section of the upper mountain road remains closed between Islip Saddle and Grassy Hollow for storm damage repairs (see map below).

More information is available here.

This article tagged under:

Angeles National ForestTraffic
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us