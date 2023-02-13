Traffic

Big Rig Carrying 75,000 Pounds of Dog Food Overturns on Freeway in Sylmar

No injuries were reported in the crash near the 5, 14 and 210 freeways north of Los Angeles.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some dogged determination was required to get through the Monday morning drive north of LA.

An overturned big rig carrying a load of dog food caused traffic tie-ups on at least two freeways.

The big rig with 75,000 pounds of dog food in its trailer tipped onto it side near the 5 Freeway interchange with the 210 Freeway in Sylmar. The dog food bags needed to be removed from the trailer before it could be turned upright and towed from the scene, according to Caltrans.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Video showed crews neatly stacking the bags onto wooden pallets for removal.

The connector road from the southbound 5 Freeway to the eastbound 210 Freeway was closed. The southbound 5 Freeway truck route connecting to the northbound and southbound 14 Freeway also was closed.

Delays into the Santa Clarita area were reported on the 14 and 5 freeways.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

NFL 25 mins ago

4 Things to Know About Diana Flores, Super Bowl's Newest Superstar

Universal Studios Hollywood 1 hour ago

How to Watch the Super Nintendo World Grand Opening Red Carpet Event

No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

TrafficSanta ClaritaSylmar
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us