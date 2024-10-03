Rollover crash closes part of 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita

Part of the 14 Freeway was closed north of Los Angeles Thursday morning following a rollover crash.

The southbound freeway was closed in Santa Clarita at Placerita Canyon Road. Details about injuries and when the roads will reopen were not immediately available.

At least one ambulance was at the scene.

Traffic was backing up in the area. Drivers were asked to avoid the location.

An earlier crash closed the northbound 14 Freeway in Lancaster.