Maps: Two 55-Hour Weekend Closures Scheduled for 5 Freeway in Downey

Drivers who use the 5 Freeway in Downey should be aware of a pair of 55-hour weekend closures.

By Maggie More

Caltrans has announced two upcoming weekend closures for both sides of the 5 Freeway.

The closures will each take 55 hours, from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday morning the weekends of May 14 and May 21, completely closing sections of the 5 Freeway in Downey in Los Angeles County.

The closures are taking place so road crews can clean bridge decks, remove concrete and repair portions of the bridge. That work is part of a $3.1 million project that will preserve 24 bridges along the 5 Freeway, funded by the Senate Bill 1 Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

During the closures, drivers will be detoured from Paramount Boulevard to Telegraph Road, Slauson Avenue and Rosemead/Lakewood Boulevard.

A map depicting the detour directions during the May 14 to May 17 closure of northbound Freeway 5. The map is depicted with simple, solid lines, drawing out Freeway 5 and the roads on the detour. Boxes around the map state the length of the closure and the locations of the detours. Drivers will be detoured from Paramount Boulevard and the closed northbound Freeway 5 on-ramp to Telegraph Road, Slauson Avenue, and Rosemead/Lakewood Boulevard.
Caltrans
A map depicting the detour directions during the May 14 to May 17 closure of the northbound 5 Freeway. Drivers will be detoured from Paramount Boulevard and the closed northbound 5 Freeway on-ramp to Telegraph Road, Slauson Avenue, and Rosemead/Lakewood Boulevard.

At 10 p.m. on Friday May 14, Paramount Blvd underneath the 5 Freeway will completely close, as will the northbound 5 Freeway on-ramp at Paramount Blvd. Three out of four lanes on the northbound freeway will remain open for through traffic, Caltrans said in a Monday news release.

That closure is scheduled to continue until Monday May 17 at 5 a.m.

A map depicting the detour directions during the May 21 to May 24 closure of southbound Freeway 5. The map is depicted with simple, solid lines, drawing out Freeway 5 and the roads on the detour. Boxes around the map state the length of the closure and the locations of the detours. Drivers will be detoured from Paramount Boulevard and the closed northbound Freeway 5 on-ramp to Telegraph Road, Slauson Avenue, and Rosemead/Lakewood Boulevard.
Caltrans
This map shows the detour route for the southbound 5 Freeway closure. Drivers will be detoured from Paramount Boulevard and the closed southbound 5 Freeway on-ramp to Telegraph Road, Slauson Avenue, and Rosemead/Lakewood Boulevard.

The second closure will begin Friday May 21 at 10 p.m., and once again completely close Paramount Blvd under the 5 Freeway. The southbound off-ramp will also close, though three out of four lanes on the southbound freeway will remain open for through traffic, the release said.

That closure will end on Monday May 24 at 5 a.m. Closures may start and end later than scheduled, and are subject to change.

Caltrans also warned that residents and local businesses near the freeway "may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities."

