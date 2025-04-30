First Alert Forecast: Mountain Thunderstorms
Meteorologist David Biggar has the evening forecast for Wednesday, April 30, 2025.
-
First Alert Forecast: Warmest day of the weekToday will be the warmest day of the week, with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will range from the lower to mid-60s near the coast, mid-70s to lower 80s for the Inland Empire, and the lower 90s...
-
-
First Alert Forecast: Sunny and warmer
Temperatures will feel more like spring as it gets sunnier and warmer. This video was broadcast on the NBC4 News at 6 a.m. on April 28, 2025.
-
Southern California region hit with rain, mountain snow Saturday
A low-pressure system moving through Southern California is expected to bring rain and cold temperatures across the region Saturday.