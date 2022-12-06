Cold Storm to Bring Light Rain and SoCal Mountain Snow

A soggy and cool start to December continues this week when another storm moves into Southern California.

A cold storm will move across the region Tuesday and bring snow and light rain. Snow levels will drop to 5,000 feet in SoCal's mountains.

Buenos dias! Rain 🌧️ is on the way but it won’t arrive until tonight. Until then, bundle up! 🧥 Today will be colder with highs only in the 50s & 60s 🥶 @LynetteRomero @AdrianNBCLA @HollyNBCLA #todayinLA #nbcla pic.twitter.com/2Mt5HQdRwA — Belen De Leon (@BelenNBCLA) December 6, 2022

Thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon.

"The main rain doesn't get here until (Tuesday) afternoon," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon. "Some of these showers could linger into the evening hours."

Only about .25 inches of rain is expected from the early December storm. About an inch of snow is expected in the mountains.

How much rain fell in Southern California?

The storm follows a round of wet weather that started late last week and continued into the weekend. Porter Ranch received 1.57 inches of rain through the first five days of the month. Other rain totals for that period include: