Locations and Hours: Los Angeles Cooling Centers Are Open

Cooling centers will be open in Los Angeles during a weekend of extreme heat.

The city's Department of Recreation and Parks and the county's Emergency Operations Center said cooling centers will be activated at specified facilities to help residents as temperatures reach dangerous levels. Triple digit heat is possible Friday and through the weekend.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, capacity is limited and people are should call ahead for the city's cooling centers to check space availability, according to the city Department of Recreation and Parks. The centers will follow the county's Department of Public Health social distancing guidelines during hours of operation.

Click the links below for cooling center locations around SoCal.

LA city cooling centers will be open noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Monday.

Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center, 5056 Van Nuys Blvd., 818-386-9674

Slauson Multipurpose Center, 5306 S. Compton Ave., 323-233-1174 or 323-846-5392

Canoga Park Senior Citizen Center, 7326 Jordan Ave., 818-340-2633

Pecan Recreation Center, 145 S. Pecan St., 323-262-2736

Lafayette Multipurpose Community Center, 625 S. Lafayette Park Place, 213-384-0562

After the conclusion of the centers' activation hours, the facilities will continue to follow the citywide park closure restrictions mandated by COVID-19 directives from the county.

Additional information regarding Los Angeles cooling center facilities is available by calling 311 or by clicking here.

Los Angeles County Cooling Centers

Valleydale Park, 5525 N. Lark Ellen Ave., noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Buena Vista Library, 300 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank, noon to 6 p.m. Friday through Monday

Canoga Park Senior Center, 7326 Jordan Ave.; noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Monday

Claremont Library, 208 N. Harvard Ave. noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Grace T. Black Auditorium, 3130 Tyler Ave., El Monte, noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Griffith Manor Park, 1551 Flower St., Glendale, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday

Pacific Community Center (entrance near outdoor basketball/pickleball courts), 501 S. Pacific Ave., Glendale, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday

Pecan Recreation Center, 145 S. Pecan St., noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Monday

Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd., noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday Slauson Recreation Center, 5306 Compton Ave. noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Monday

Las Palmas Park, 505 S. Huntington St., San Fernando, noon to 6p.m. Friday through Sunday

Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center, 5056 Van Nuys Blvd., noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Monday

Stevenson Ranch Library, 25950 The Old Road, noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Topanga Library, 122 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Quartz Hill Library, 5040 W. Avenue M-2, noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Below are some tips to stay cool in warm weather.