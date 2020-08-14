Locations and Hours: Los Angeles Cooling Centers Are Open

Cooling centers will be open in Los Angeles during a weekend of extreme heat.
The city's Department of Recreation and Parks and the county's Emergency Operations Center said cooling centers will be activated at specified facilities to help residents as temperatures reach dangerous levels. Triple digit heat is possible Friday and through the weekend.
Due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, capacity is limited and people are should call ahead for the city's cooling centers to check space availability, according to the city Department of Recreation and Parks. The centers will follow the county's Department of Public Health social distancing guidelines during hours of operation.
Click the links below for cooling center locations around SoCal.
LA city cooling centers will be open noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Monday.
- Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center, 5056 Van Nuys Blvd., 818-386-9674
- Slauson Multipurpose Center, 5306 S. Compton Ave., 323-233-1174 or 323-846-5392
- Canoga Park Senior Citizen Center, 7326 Jordan Ave., 818-340-2633
- Pecan Recreation Center, 145 S. Pecan St., 323-262-2736
- Lafayette Multipurpose Community Center, 625 S. Lafayette Park Place, 213-384-0562
After the conclusion of the centers' activation hours, the facilities will continue to follow the citywide park closure restrictions mandated by COVID-19 directives from the county.
Additional information regarding Los Angeles cooling center facilities is available by calling 311 or by clicking here.
Los Angeles County Cooling Centers
- Valleydale Park, 5525 N. Lark Ellen Ave., noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday
- Buena Vista Library, 300 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank, noon to 6 p.m. Friday through Monday
- Canoga Park Senior Center, 7326 Jordan Ave.; noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Monday
- Claremont Library, 208 N. Harvard Ave. noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday
- Grace T. Black Auditorium, 3130 Tyler Ave., El Monte, noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- Griffith Manor Park, 1551 Flower St., Glendale, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday
- Pacific Community Center (entrance near outdoor basketball/pickleball courts), 501 S. Pacific Ave., Glendale, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday
- Pecan Recreation Center, 145 S. Pecan St., noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Monday
- Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd., noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday Slauson Recreation Center, 5306 Compton Ave. noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Monday
- Las Palmas Park, 505 S. Huntington St., San Fernando, noon to 6p.m. Friday through Sunday
- Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center, 5056 Van Nuys Blvd., noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Monday
- Stevenson Ranch Library, 25950 The Old Road, noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday
- Topanga Library, 122 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday
- Quartz Hill Library, 5040 W. Avenue M-2, noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday
Below are some tips to stay cool in warm weather.
- Stay hydrated! The more hydrated you are, the more effective your body will be at keeping you cool. Drink water – not fizzy and alcoholic drinks, which will dehydrate you.
- Avoid exercise in the middle of the day. If you need to exercise outside, do it early in the morning when the temperature is lower.
- Wear lightweight, light-colored natural fabrics like cotton and linen, as these will help your skin breathe and let your sweat evaporate, cooling you down.
- We sweat around half a pint daily from both feet (and we wonder why they stink!), so if you can, wear sandals or flip-flops to let your foot sweat evaporate.
- Use a fan to circulate air from open windows. Keep your blinds or curtains drawn during the day, so your home doesn’t heat up while you’re out. Turn off big appliances and help prevent brown-outs!
- To cool down quickly, run your wrists under a cold tap or keep a water spray in the fridge for a quick cooling spritz to the face.
- Keep some wet wipes in your bag so you can freshen up your hands, face and neck if you get hot or clammy.
- Want to stay cool at night? One way is to wash your feet in cool water or take a cold shower before bedtime – especially if you get hot during the night or have hot sweats.
- To cool down in bed, try keeping your pillowcase or sheets in a plastic bag in the fridge during the day. Put them back on the bed at night. The fabric will stay cool when you’re trying to get to sleep.
- And bring your pets in and make sure they have shade and water.
- Be prepared for power outages and know where cooling centers are!