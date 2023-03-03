An emergency forest closure order went into effect Friday for the San Bernardino National Forest after winter storms brought several feet of snow to the region.

The county's sheriff urged people who might be planning on a weekend trip to see the snowy scenes not to visit the mountains, where crews are working around the clock to plow snow-covered roads. The closure order, in effect through March 16, includes the San Bernardino and Riverside county mountains.

"If you planned on visiting our local mountains for fun this weekend, please reconsider your plans," the sheriff's department tweeted Friday.

If you planned on visiting our local mountains for fun this weekend, please reconsider your plans. The National Forest Service has issued an EMERGENCY CLOSURE ORDER. Access restricted to residents & emergency crews ONLY. Crews are working around the clock. https://t.co/u9ckrZQcRE pic.twitter.com/jlQw170MEH — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) March 3, 2023

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Access is restricted to residents and emergency crews, the sheriff's office said. San Bernardino County declared a state of emergency as communities remain buried and historic snowfall shut down roads into the mountains, leaving some areas running low on gas, food and supplies.

"We are working to address public safety and to assess winter storm damages," said Forest Supervisor Danelle D. Harrison. "Due to limited access and deteriorating conditions, it will be several weeks before the Forest is fully operational. With communities dealing with lack of power and lack of resources, visiting these mountain communities puts additional pressure on already scarce resources.”

We're going to dig you out, and we are coming. Sheriff Shannon Dicus

Roads that are open remain unsafe for travel in many areas. The supervisor warned anyone traveling in the mountain to bring supplies. There will likely be delays for anyone who needs help.

It could take more than a week to reach some areas walled off by snow, said Dawn Rowe, chair of the county’s board of supervisors. Residents are dealing with as much as 7 feet of snow in some areas.

"We are making headway on clearing our roads, but it's going to take time," Rowe said Friday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday proclaimed a state of emergency in San Bernardino and 12 other counties to support disaster relief by making state agencies and aid available and asking for federal help in clearing and repairing highways. The governor announced that the state was bringing in more snow plows and road crews to help clear roads and he authorized the California National Guard to mobilize for disaster response if needed.

National Guard team members arrived Thursday in San Bernardino County. Crews from Caltrans and Cal Fire with high-clearance vehicles arrived earlier this week.

Forest temporarily CLOSED for safety. Read full Closure Order: https://t.co/pmXRBUtylL The San Bernardino National Forest thanks our partners and the public for their cooperation and understanding of this extreme public safety threat. pic.twitter.com/IxtSwxo4tc — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) March 3, 2023

The county has set up a hotline for residents dealing with issues like frozen pipes, roof problems and food shortages. The San Bernardino Mountains are a major tourism and recreation destination but also home to a large year-round population in small cities and communities around lakes and scattered along winding roads. About 80,000 people live either part- or full-time in the communities affected, said David Wert, a county spokesman.

The roof of a grocery store in Crestline collapsed Wednesday under the weight of snow that piled several feet high. In Lake Arrowhead, snow piled up to rooftops. Plow crews cleared a parking lot at a Stater Bros., one of the few places in the area where residents can stock up on supplies.

"We're going to dig you out, and we are coming," said Sheriff Shannon Dicus Friday, addressing residents in Lake Arrowhead.

The storm moved out late Wednesday, leaving much of California with dry conditions into the weekend.