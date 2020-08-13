After Rare Summer Rain, Extreme Heat Will Stay for the Weekend

Southern California will feel the remnants of a tropical storm Thursday as extreme heat settles in for an extended stay.

Thunderstorms are possible in mountain areas, including the Lake Fire zone north of Los Angeles, and triple-digit temperatures are expected. The ridge of high pressure will continue building over the southwestern United States through Monday, ushering in the scorching heat.

“If you have to do your workout outside, do it early in the day,” said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon.

Moisture from Elida -- which has weakened to a tropical depression and is currently centered roughly 700 miles south of San Diego -- will create a chance of thunderstorms. Light rain was reported early Thursday in parts of Ventura County and the San Fernando Valley.

“It’s brought in the clouds, it’s brought in that moisture and higher humidity,” said De Leon. “This is an extended period of very high temperatures.”

Air quality will be unhealthy today for sensitive individuals in the East San Gabriel Valley, West San Fernando Valley and the San Gabriel Mountains, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

An excessive heat warning will go into effect Friday and continue into early next week for most of Southern California. Widespread triple-digit heat is in the forecast through the weekend.

Mostly cloudy skies were forecast for all of L.A. County Thursday, along with highs of 79 at LAX; 82 in Avalon; 85 on Mount Wilson; 90 in Long Beach and downtown L.A.; 94 in San Gabriel; 95 in Pasadena; 96 in Burbank; 101 in Woodland Hills; and 102 in Palmdale and Lancaster. Friday's highs will be 108 degrees in Woodland Hills, Palmdale and Lancaster. Saturday's highs will be around a degree higher in those communities, then descend to 106 on Sunday but remain in triple-digits through Wednesday.

Partly cloudy skies were expected in Orange County Thursday along with highs of 79 in Laguna Beach; 80 in Newport Beach and San Clemente; 84 on Santiago Peak; 89 on Ortega Highway at 2,600 feet; 91 at Fremont Canyon and in Fullerton; 93 in Yorba Kinda; and 94 at Trabuco Canyon and in Mission Viejo.

Highs in the 90s will last at least through Wednesday in Inland Orange County and the Santa Anas.

Highs in the Coachella Valley are forecast to reach 116 on Friday, then climb to 118 on Saturday, according to the NWS. The mercury in the Riverside metropolitan area is expected to top out at 107 on Saturday.

High temperatures Thursday are forecast to reach 113 in the Coachella Valley, 104 in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, 103 in Hemet, 103 in Riverside, 102 in Lake Elsinore, 98 in Temecula and 89 in Idyllwild.

The Apple Fire, which has burned 33,424-acres in the San Bernardino National Forest including a portion of the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, was 60% contained as of Wednesday night. U.S. Forest Service officials said the gusty winds and increasing temperatures through the weekend could pose a challenge to containment efforts.