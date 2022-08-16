weather

Flash Flood Warnings Issued in Parts of Riverside, San Bernardino Counties

Thunderstorms developed Tuesday afternoon in mountain communities in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Flash flood warnings were issued early Tuesday afternoon for wildfire burn areas in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

The warnings, expected to expire later Tuesday afternoon, were issued due to the possibility of heavy rain in the Apple and El Dorado burn areas.

The Apple Fire burned about 33,000 acres in the summer of 2020 in the Cherry Valley area of Riverside County. The El Dorado Fire near Yucaipa, east of San Bernardino, and the San Gorgonio Wilderness Area burned more than 22,700 acres later that year.

The National Weather Service warning indicated heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding of streams, creeks and ditches in the burn scar area. Debris flow is possible across roads.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Flash flooding is possible in Yucaipa, southeastern Mount San Gorgonio, Beaumont, Banning, Highland, Big Bear Lake, Calimesa, Morongo Indian Reservation, Cherry Valley and other areas.

Heavy thunderstorms are continuing to impact the San Bernardino County mountains, and will continue to develop across mountains in Riverside and San Diego counties. The storms bring the threat of torrential downpours and frequent lightning.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Monterey Park 11 mins ago

Third Person Charged With Murder in Downey Slaying of Off-Duty Officer

Lake Elsinore 34 mins ago

Lake Elsinore DUI Suspect Posts Bail After Deadly Crash

A string of warm days continues Tuesday and Wednesday when several inland locations are expected to reach 100 degrees. A heat advisory was issued for other parts of Southern California.

This article tagged under:

weatherRiverside CountySan Bernardino County
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us