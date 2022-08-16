Flash Flood Warnings Issued in Parts of Riverside, San Bernardino Counties

Flash flood warnings were issued early Tuesday afternoon for wildfire burn areas in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

The warnings, expected to expire later Tuesday afternoon, were issued due to the possibility of heavy rain in the Apple and El Dorado burn areas.

The Apple Fire burned about 33,000 acres in the summer of 2020 in the Cherry Valley area of Riverside County. The El Dorado Fire near Yucaipa, east of San Bernardino, and the San Gorgonio Wilderness Area burned more than 22,700 acres later that year.

The National Weather Service warning indicated heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding of streams, creeks and ditches in the burn scar area. Debris flow is possible across roads.

Flash flooding is possible in Yucaipa, southeastern Mount San Gorgonio, Beaumont, Banning, Highland, Big Bear Lake, Calimesa, Morongo Indian Reservation, Cherry Valley and other areas.

[1:10 PM Radar Update]: Heavy t-storms are continuing to impact the San Bernardino County Mountains, and will continue to develop across the Riverside & San Diego County Mountains. The greatest threats with these storms will be torrential downpours and frequent lightning. pic.twitter.com/6hR6tE3MYA — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 16, 2022

Heavy thunderstorms are continuing to impact the San Bernardino County mountains, and will continue to develop across mountains in Riverside and San Diego counties. The storms bring the threat of torrential downpours and frequent lightning.

A string of warm days continues Tuesday and Wednesday when several inland locations are expected to reach 100 degrees. A heat advisory was issued for other parts of Southern California.