Heavy rain drenches Southern California for the morning drive. What comes next?

What to Know Flood advisories were in effect early Monday for parts of Ventura, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Rain was expected to taper off to scattered showers in the evening.

Thunderstorms are possible in some areas Monday afternoon.

Heavy rain arrived in Southern California overnight ahead of a wet morning drive Monday as the last in a series of storms moved through the region.

A flood advisory was in effect early Monday for Ventura County and thunderstorms are possible in some areas. The flood advisory was in effect until 7 a.m. and includes Oxnard, Santa Paula, Moorpark and other communities.

Flood advisories were issued later Monday morning for parts of Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The advisories, indicating flooding in low-lying areas and water ponding on roads, are expected to expire around 9 a.m.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Communities in the advisory area in include Anaheim, Santa Ana, Riverside, Irvine, San Bernardino, Fontana, Moreno Valley, Huntington Beach, San Clemente, Garden Grove and Ontario.

Periods of rain are expected through Monday, when drivers will likely encounter flooding on some roads during the morning drive.

"Scattered activity is expected, even throughout the afternoon," said NBCLA forecaster Belen De Leon. "You'll start off with the umbrella, and just keep it with you."

Less severe flood watches will be in effect Monday morning through the evening for parts of inland Orange County, and Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

A wind advisory was issued for parts of Los Angeles County until 2 p.m. Monday. South to southwest winds are expected from 20 to 25 mph with gusts from 40 to 55 mph. The strongest winds will be in the mountains and Antelope Valley foothills.

The wind advisory is in effect in Castaic, Newhall, Santa Clarita, Valencia, Gorman, Pyramid Lake, Acton, Warm Springs, Mill Creek, Mount Wilson, Mount Baldy, Wrightwood, The Angeles Crest Highway, Elizabeth Lake, Lake Palmdale, Valyermo, Llano and Pearblossom.

An evacuation warning was issued for residents in the Topanga Canyon area, affecting the area along Santa Maria Road north of Topanga Canyon Boulevard. Another evacuation warning was issued for the Agua Fire burn area along Soledad Canyon Road east of Agua Dulce Canyon Road.

The warnings took effect at 9 p.m. Sunday and will remain in force until 6 a.m. Tuesday. The warnings urged residents to prepare for possible evacuations.

Showers and storms are expected to start tapering off Monday afternoon.

"We're not out of the woods, just yet," said De Leon. "This afternoon, there's potential for some thunderstorms with heavy downpours likely."

The rain is here and will be the heaviest until 9am. Expect ponding on roads and minor street flooding. Allow extra time to reach your destination, traffic incidents will be on the increase. Be safe! @nbcla #LARain pic.twitter.com/JRhC2zx2bv — Belen De Leon (@BelenNBCLA) January 22, 2024

Most of the rain will move out by Monday evening, except for some lingering showers over the north facing mountains.

Gusty northwest winds are likely in the mountains early Tuesday. Snow levels expected to remain above 7,000 feet, but could drop briefly to around 6,000 feet later Monday night.

The rest of the week looks dry into the weekend.