Homes evacuated in Studio City due to damaging mud flow

The mud and debris flow was strong enough to move a car and damage at least two homes in the neighborhood near Fryman Canyon Park.

By John Cádiz Klemack and Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hours of steady rain triggered a mud flow in Studio City that forced evacuations late Sunday and damaged at least two homes.

The mud flow was reported around 9 p.m. in the 11900 block of West Lockridge Road near Fryman Canyon Park. More than a dozen residents were evacuated from the nine home on Lockridge Road. Some of the evacuations were considered precautionary due to the threat of another mud or debris flow.

Heavy equipment was used to shore up the loose soil and debris. Building safety inspectors and utility crew members responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Rain began early Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley and continued overnight. More rain is expected Monday, likely bringing multi-day rainfall totals beyond what Los Angeles typically receives for the entire month of February -- historically, the area's wettest month of the year.

Most of Los Angeles County remained under a flash flood warning Monday morning.

Firefighters also responded to three homes impacted by debris flow in the 18000 block of West Boris Drive in Tarzana near the El Caballero Country Club. Only one home had people inside at the time.

