Non-stop Southern California storm delivers steady rain for the morning drive

What to Know Several evacuation warnings and orders were issued in counties across Southern California.

There will be little relief from the inclement weather as the slow-moving storm will continue to dump generous amounts of rainfall through Monday.

Elevations of 6,500 feet and above may get 2-to-4 feet of snow in the mountains. Travelers are advised against going to the mountains due to low visibility and treacherous conditions.

A slow-moving storm that brought hours of steady rain throughout Southern California will make for a wet morning commute on Monday as widespread rain will drench the Los Angeles region for much of the day.

Already the winter storm has delivered significant rainfall to the region, and it isn’t finished yet. The inclement weather will continue to batter SoCal with strong showers and mountain snow at high elevations. Most of the region was under flood warnings and watches early Monday.

Monday’s commute is slated to be a challenging one with localized flooding, downed trees and the possibility of downed powerlines. Drivers are urged to take extra caution on the road and take their time getting to their destination.

“As you wake up, certainly allow for some extra time,” NBC4 forecaster Melissa Magee warned.

That rain isn’t going anywhere and may even impact the evening commute.

“The concentration shifts on onto the east across areas in eastern LA County as well as Orange County and San Bernardino and Riverside Counties and it’s very good for a good portion of the morning,” Magee said. “We’ve got that rain concentrated over the same area before we get into Monday night.”

February is typically the wettest month of the year in Los Angeles with downtown LA averaging 3.64 inches of rain for the month. This multi-day storm is expected to bring that amount and possibly more over a 24- to 48-hour period and rival some of the highest rain totals from last year, including the nearly 3 inches of rain produced over two days by the remnants of Tropical Storm Hillary in August.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office issued a state of emergency for Southern California counties in the storm's path.

Timeline for the rain in SoCal

While the storm takes its time passing through Southern California, the timeline for the forecast is as follows:

4 a.m. – still widespread across most of SoCal, but likely clear around Oxnard for a break

10 a.m. – clearing a bit above Malibu for a break and remains widespread across the region

2 p.m. – rain will begin to creep back into Oxnard and Malibu as it drenches everything east and south to those areas

6 p.m. – widespread with a possible break around Santa Clarita before it moves back in around 7 p.m.

Significant rainfall may fall in the mountains and those showers will likely trickle down to the basin.

“Some of the rain rates across the mountain spots might actually be into half-an-inch to an inch per hour rate,” said NBCLA forecaster David Biggar said. “All that water’s got to go somewhere, that’s why we have the high risk for some flooding.”

Most areas of SoCal can expect anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of rain, while the foothills and low-elevation mountains may face 6 to 12 inches. Mountain elevations of 6,500 feet may get 2-to-4 feet of snow. Visibility will be reduced at these elevations, so travelers are advised against going to these areas.

Expect rain throughout Monday in Los Angeles and Orange counties, and the Inland Empire. Showers are in Tuesday's forecast before rain diminishes in the afternoon into mid-week.

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said schools will remain open amid the winter storm, saying the district is an “essential service” to its students that must continue to provide for them. Jonathan Gonzalez reports for the NBC4 News on Feb. 4, 2024.

How to prepare for the rain

According to NBC4 meteorologist Belen de Leon, here are some tips on how to prep for the storm:

Change travel plans to avoid dangerous roads

Fill and place sandbags in vulnerable areas

Move parked cars out of flood-prone, low-lying areas

Charge up batteries and phones in case of power outages

Secure any loose objects outside

Change plans involving boating over open waters

Get extra supplies and gas in mountains, residents might be stranded for days

"If you are not home already, please get home and stay home," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Sunday afternoon.

The significant rainfall threat led to evacuation warnings that went into effect for some flood- and slide-prone areas. Those included the La Tuna Canyon area in the Los Angeles' northern San Fernando Valley.

“Because it’s moving slow, that is the cause for that flooding potential we’ll see here in Southern California," said NBCLA forecaster Shanna Mendiola.

A winter storm batters Santa Barbara, forcing the city to close its beaches and warn residents to stay safe. Karma Dickerson reports for the NBC4 News on Feb. 4, 2024.

Resources for unhoused residents

Those who are unhoused can head to several winter shelter locations that have opened in Los Angeles. Those who need transportation to the shelters can call 211 for assistance.

The following locations are open for residents who are experiencing homelessness:

Mid Valley Senior Citizen Center -- 8825 Kester Ave., Panorama City, Calif. 91402

Lincoln Heights Senior Citizen Center -- 2323 Workman St., Los Angeles, Calif. 90031

South LA Sports Activity Center -- 7020 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, Calif. 90003

Oakwood Recreation Center -- 767 California Ave., Venice, Calif. 90291

Safety officials urged unhoused residents to stay away from riverbeds as water levels were expected to rise amid the rainfall.

Impact on schools

Despite the heavy rain, LAUSD schools will remain open, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced Sunday. Vinedale College Preparatory Academy in Sun Valley, which was under an evacuation warning, was set to close on Monday, however. Its students and staff were being moved to Glenwood Elementary.

California State University announced its campuses in Los Angeles, Long Beach and Fullerton will be remote on Monday. CSU Dominguez Hills canceled all classes and in-person activities for Monday, it said in a text sent to students and staff.

Pepperdine University announced classes would be canceled on Monday due to the storm. Graduate schools would communicate with students if their classes will be remote.

Flood warnings and advisories in Southern California

Click here for severe weather alerts throughout Southern California.

Most of Los Angeles County was under at flash flood warning until 9 a.m.

A flash flood warning was issued for the Ventura River at Foster Park through late Monday morning. Residents can expect flooding at Terro Ranch upstream of the Main Street bridge in Ventura.

A flood watch will go into effect Sunday for inland Orange County and parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

High wind warnings and coastal flood advisories were in effect for the LA and Ventura county coasts. A less severe wind advisory was in effect for inland LA County and downtown Los Angeles.