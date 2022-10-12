First Alert Forecast

LA County Beaches Close Due to Lightning

Rain and thunderstorms are possible for the rest of the week with the best chances in mountain and desert areas.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Lightning forced the closure of beaches Wednesday morning in Los Angeles County.

Lifeguards initially closed locations from Cabrillo through Torrance/Redondo beaches. Hermosa Beach also was closed.

The closure was extended from Cabrillo Beach to Manhattan Beach later Wednesday.

The unstable weather conditions will continue Wednesday with the possibility of rain and thunderstorms.

"We had this long stretch of very hot, dry weather, and now we're seeing changes in the form of showers and thunderstorms, and a cool-off," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon.

Rain fell on many parts of the region overnight, with thunder and lightning also waking some residents in the early morning hours. Lightning was spotted off the South Bay coast Wednesday morning, prompting Los Angeles County lifeguards to close the beaches and usher swimmers out of the water from San Pedro to Hermosa Beach.

The conditions are due to an area of low pressure that will likely remain in place for the rest of the week.

The best chances for rain will be in the mountains and deserts, but coastal areas will likely continue to see isolated storms.

