LA Zoo closes due to roaring winds in Southern California

Powerful winds that toppled trees in several Southern California communities forced the Los Angeles Zoo to close Thursday to the public.

The Zoo in Griffith Park announced the closure due to sustained high winds that are expected to continue into Thursday afternoon. Updates will be posted on the Zoo's web site.

A widespread part of Southern California is under a high wind warning.

The strongest gusts were expected during the late morning into Thursday afternoon. Some of Thursday morning's strongest gusts included 71 mph at Magic Mountain Truck Trail east of Santa Clarita, 63 mph in Pacoima, 55 mph in the Malibu area, 40 mph in Ontario and 39 mph in Irvine.

Wind speeds picked up overnight, when several downed trees were reported, including in the communities of Lake Balboa, Pasadena, San Fernando and Burbank.

Winds are expected to weaken Friday, but breezy conditions continue into the weekend.