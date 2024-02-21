malibu

Malibu landslide sends boulders tumbling onto canyon road

Boulders and dirt blocked part of a road in Malibu after a third straight day of rain in the Los Angeles area.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Boulders and dirt are piled high on Malibu Canyon Road.
Michelle Valles

Rocks and dirt tumbled down a rain-soaked hillside Wednesday and piled up on a canyon road in the Malibu area.

A photo from the California Highway Patrol showed a large pile of boulders on Malibu Canyon Road. The road is closed in both directions at Piuma Road due to the slide.

Drivers were advised the road will remain closed for two to three days.

Several other slides were reported after a third straight day of rainfall in the Los Angeles area.

All lanes of Pacific Coast Highway were closed just west of Corral Canyon in Malibu due to mudslides. There was no estimated time for reopening.

Part of Benedict Canyon Road was restricted to local access only due to a collapsing roadway. The closure was in effect from Mulholland Drive to Hutton Drive.

Mulholland Drive remained closed between Skyline Drive and Bowmont Drive due to slides at four locations. That closure was expected to last weeks.

The Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive off-ramp from the northbound 405 Freeway was closed until further notice due to a sinkhole.

The latest storm comes on the heels of an early February storm that shattered several rainfall records. The system is moving out of Southern California Wednesday, but another storm might bring rain Sunday and Monday.

