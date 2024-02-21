See the historic February rainfall totals so far this month in LA

What to Know The latest storm bumped February 2024 up to fourth on the list of wettest Februaries on record in downtown LA.

February 2024 checks in at No. 7 on the list of wettest calendar months on record in downtown LA.

And, there's another winter storm in the Southern California forecast.

February 2024 continues to leave its mark on Southern California's rainfall record books.

The latest storm to drench the region made this the fourth-wettest February on record in downtown Los Angeles. As of Wednesday morning, downtown LA received 12.56 inches of rain so far this month.

That's just more than an inch away from the wettest February on record in downtown LA of 13.68 inches set in 1998.

This February checks in at No. 7 on the list of wettest calendar months in downtown LA, tied with January 1995. It is the wettest month in 26 years.

The wettest month ever in downtown LA was December 1889, when records show a staggering 15.80 inches of rainfall.

Downtown LA received 1.99 inches of rain from Saturday through early Wednesday. The system is moving out of Los Angeles County, but another storm Sunday and Monday is expected to add to the region's historic rainfall totals.

The five-day rainfall is in addition to a storm in early February that brought days of wet weather to Southern California and shattered several rain records.

Elsewhere around LA, 9.97 inches of rain were reported this month at Los Angeles International Airport. That makes this February the fifth-wettest at the airport since 1944 when records began. The wettest February at LAX was in 1998 at 13.79 inches of rainfall.

At Long Beach Airport, 11.88 inches of rainfall have been recorded this month, making it the second-wettest February since 1958. The all-time wettest February at the airport was 1998 with 12.09 inches. It is the third-wettest month on record at the airport.

At Hollywood Burbank Airport, February has delivered 11.55 inches of rain. That's sixth on the list of wettest Februaries, just about 4 inches shy of the monthly rainfall record of 15.52 inches in 1998.

The storms have saturated hillsides and caused several damaging landslides around Los Angeles, including along Mulholland Drive and in nearby neighborhoods.