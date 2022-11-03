November Storm Brings Snow to SoCal Mountains With Cooler Temperatures Ahead

A winter weather advisory is in effect Thursday morning for Southern California's mountains, where some residents are waking up to snow and chilly temperatures.

The region is on the southern edge of a low pressure system that's producing rain, wind and snow during the first week of November. Temperatures will again run below normal Thursday, when more snow is expected in the mountains.

The winter weather advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m.

"We're not done with the snow, yet," said NBCLA forecaster Belen De Leon. "Mountain travel could be difficult. After 10 a.m., we start to see that snow wrap up."

Expect sunny skies by midday throughout Southern California. Winds will increase into the afternoon.

The strongest winds will be along the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles, the coasts, LA and Ventura county mountains and in desert communities. Winds will decrease Friday morning.

Plummeting temperatures Thursday night means a freeze watch is in effect for the Antelope Valley and interior Ventura County valleys.

"You think this morning is cold, tomorrow is going to be even colder," said De Leon. "Take the time throughout the day to protect that vegetation that is sensitive to this big drop in temperatures. And, also, bring the pets inside."

Temperatures will warm into the weekend, when highs will be in the 70s for most of the region. Another cold snap and round of rain are in next week's forecast.

Three lanes of the westbound Santa Monica Freeway and South Hoover Street in South Los Angeles were closed for about two hours early Wednesday morning due to a crash likely prompted by the rain.

Three southbound lanes and one northbound lane of the 5 Freeway near San Fernando Mission Road in Sylmar were closed around 1:30 a.m. because a big rig hydroplaned and crashed into the center divider.