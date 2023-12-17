Pair of storms take aim at SoCal. What to know about the upcoming rain

Have your umbrellas handy and don’t forget to get your jackets ready – Southern California is slated to be hit by a double whammy of storms that will soak the region this week.

Two systems are taking aim for SoCal beginning Monday with the second storm forecasted to taper off at the end of the week, leaving little to no breaks in between them for sunshine. The storms will bring the first significant rain of the wet season, which begins at the end of September in Southern California.

“This is a pattern that we usually see when we step into December,” said NBCLA forecaster Belen De Leon. “We start to see those storms come in one after another, after another. We haven’t had a whole lot of rain this water year, but that is about to change.”

The first system is slated to creep into Ventura County around lunchtime Monday and stay over SoCal through Tuesday, delivering light showers. This storm is forecasted to produce less than a quarter inch of rain each day, according to De Leon.

“Any activity we see throughout the day is going to be very light,” she said of the first system. “Wednesday, we start to see some heavier rain move into the picture.”

Two storm systems will move through SW CA this week, with the second likely to produce widespread moderate to heavy rain. Upper closed lows can change track unexpectedly so confidence is lower, esp. with the second system. #CAwx #Socal #LArain pic.twitter.com/KDGvIbv68x — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 18, 2023

The second system will be the one “that is going to be juicier,” according to De Leon. This storm is expected to last through at least Friday and deliver measurable rain.

“We may see that lingering shower chance in our forecast through the start of our weekend,” De Leon said.

According to the National Weather Service, it’s best to clear out debris from waterways and rain gutters as soon as possible before the inclement weather arrives. De Leon also advises to check your vehicle’s wipers and tire treads.

Unlike past years, no part of California is in drought. At this time last year, 98 percent of the state was in moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Thirty-six percent of the state was in extreme drought, the second-most severe of the Monitor's four drought categories.