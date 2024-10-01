weather

SoCal welcoming October with heat warnings

The start of fall isn’t bringing cooler temperatures to Southern California just yet. LA County's recent heat warning, however, is expected to last only a few days. 

By Benjamin Papp

Fall-like temperatures are on hold, yet again. 

Despite the beginning of the new season less than two weeks ago, Southern California is still heating up with temperatures expected to be approximately 10 degrees above normal throughout next week.

The newest heat wave comes just weeks after a near record-setting heat wave scoured the Los Angeles area throughout late August and early September for weeks. The high temperatures are also elevating fire risks as several parts of the region are also still on fire, including the Bridge and Line fires in San Bernardino County, and the Airport fire in Riverside County.

The newest heat advisory from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will take effect from Tuesday through Wednesday for six parts of Southern California, including:

  • Calabasas/Agoura Hills
  • East San Gabriel Mountains
  • East Santa Monica Mountains
  • Eastern Antelope Valley
  • San Gabriel Valley
  • Santa Susana Mountains
  • West Santa Monica Mountains

Temperatures are expected to begin creeping up as early as Tuesday morning, reaching a high of 89 degrees, according to NBC4 meteorologists. 

The heat will continue to rise another five degrees on Wednesday before finally beginning to cool on Thursday, sinking back down to 91.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the low 90s until next Tuesday, when Los Angeles will finally move back into the mid-80s once again.

