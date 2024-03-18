thunderstorms

Some Orange County beaches closed due to lightning threats

As a cluster of thunderstorms move into Southern California, frequent lightning is possible in some parts, according to the National Weather Service.

By Helen Jeong and Clara Ramirez

Rain, thunderstorms and even hail could affect some Southern California communities this Monday.

A “slow-moving” low pressure system will bring possible showers and thunderstorms to parts of southwestern California through Tuesday.

As thunderstorms also brought the possibility of lightning Monday, a couple of Orange County cities scrambled to close some beaches.

Newport Beach officials closed the beaches temporarily, saying they will remain closed until weather conditions improve.

Also Seal Beach closed down its pier and beach over concerns over possible lightning in the area.

The weather instability will be present especially in the afternoon and evening hours of Monday, and will occur mostly in the foothills of the mountains.

The areas that could be affected by thunderstorms would be the counties of Los Angeles, Ventura. Orange and Santa Barbara. The NWS advisory includes “strong local wind gusts up to 50 mph, hail, and isolated dry lightning."

