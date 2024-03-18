Rain, thunderstorms and even hail could affect some Southern California communities this Monday.

A “slow-moving” low pressure system will bring possible showers and thunderstorms to parts of southwestern California through Tuesday.

As thunderstorms also brought the possibility of lightning Monday, a couple of Orange County cities scrambled to close some beaches.

Newport Beach officials closed the beaches temporarily, saying they will remain closed until weather conditions improve.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

As of 3:20 p.m. Monday, Newport Beach’s beaches are temporarily closed due to the possibility of lightning strikes. The beaches will stay closed until weather conditions are deemed safe. — City of Newport Beach (@newportbeachgov) March 18, 2024

Also Seal Beach closed down its pier and beach over concerns over possible lightning in the area.

The weather instability will be present especially in the afternoon and evening hours of Monday, and will occur mostly in the foothills of the mountains.

The areas that could be affected by thunderstorms would be the counties of Los Angeles, Ventura. Orange and Santa Barbara. The NWS advisory includes “strong local wind gusts up to 50 mph, hail, and isolated dry lightning."