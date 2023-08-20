Hurricane HIlary

Tropical Storm Hilary: Who to call in case of an emergency in LA

LA city departments have been working around the clock ahead of the storm, according to Mayor Karen Bass.

By Helen Jeong and Michelle Valles

LA city officials said Saturday that the city is prepared for tropical storm Hilary, which could bring potentially catastrophic flooding and landslides.

The storm, potentially unlike any the region has seen in decades, was downgraded Sunday from a hurricane as it moved up the coast.

“Angelenos should take this storm seriously -- stay SAFE and stay INFORMED,” Mayor Karen Bass said in social media posts. She was scheduled to brief the public on the city’s preparedness with the chiefs of the Los Angeles Police and Fire Departments Sunday morning.

As the city directed its resources to different departments, here are the key numbers to remember to report emergencies during and after the storm.

Call 311 to report the following

  • Downed trees, tree limbs
  • Mudslides, rockslides
  • Roadway flooding
  • Potholes
  • Street light problems
  • Animal services

Call 911 for

  • Downed power lines
  • Life-threatening medical emergencies

Call 1-800-DIAL-DWP (1-800-342-5397)

  • Power outages
  • Water main break

LA city residents are also urged to register for Notify LA for local alerts during the storm.  Updates from the city will also be posted on @ReadyLA social media channels.

