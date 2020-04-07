Unrelenting Storm to Lash SoCal With Rain and Snow for a Third Straight Day

A third day of rain, show and cool temperatures are ahead for Southern California Wednesday when a slow-moving spring storm lashes the region.

Heavy snow fell Tuesday on the San Gabriel Mountains and continued into Wednesday. Expect up to 9 inches of accumulation in some areas.

A winter storm warning in effect in the San Gabriels will expire at 5 a.m. Friday.

Record rainfall was reported Tuesday in Long Beach and at Sandberg in the San Gabriel Mountains. At Long Beach Airport, 8.2 inches fell, breaking the record for an April 7, which was 0.78 of an inch, set in 1958. At Sandberg, 1.08 inch broke the 1958 record of .42.

Since the storm arrived Sunday, downtown LA has had 2 inches of rain and could get a quarter-inch more before it leaves later this week.

In Orange County, a flash flood watch is in effect through Wednesday. Showers, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are possible.

"You don't want to let your guard down," said NBC4 forecaster Shanna Mendiola. "This is a very active system."

Rain will continue to fall and temperatures will be colder, meaning snow is likely in the mountains of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, where a winter storm warning will remain in effect until 5 a.m. Friday in the mountain communities above 5,500 feet. A flash flood warning is also in effect throughout both counties until Wednesday evening.

Rain showers are expected to be slightly lighter than Tuesday, but thunderstorms are more likely this afternoon. These potential thunderstorms could bring heavy downpours at times and cause flooding in low-lying areas.

The wet weather is expected to linger until Friday night.

Rainfall totals through Friday night are expected to reach 1.5 inches in the Riverside metropolitan area, 2 inches in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, 2.5 inches in the mountains and seven-tenths of an inch in the Coachella Valley.

A majority of that rain is expected to fall on Thursday.

Idyllwild could get up to 3 inches of snow Wednesday and the mountains in San Bernardino County are expected to get between 10-16 inches by Friday night, with up to 24 inches possible near mountain peaks.

In a 48-hour period ending at 3 a.m. Wednesday, Vista Grande had received the most rain, 3.52 inches, followed by 3.24 in Poppet Flats, 2.96 on Angeles Hill, 2.6 in Allandale, 2.44 at the Temescal Forest Service Guard Station and in Idyllwild, 2.21 at the Pigeon Pass Dam, and 2.12 in Beaumont.

Other noteworthy rainfall totals included 2 inches in Pine Cove, 1.93 in Temecula, 1.72 at the Riverside March Air Reserve Base, 1.28 at the Riverside Municipal Airport, 1.22 in Lake Elsinore, 1.04 in Cabazon, 0.24 in Desert Hot Springs and 0.22 at the Palm Springs International Airport.