March’s Wet Weather Continues Monday With a Cold Winter Storm

A few days away from the start of spring, Southern California is due another winter storm with wet weather on the way and chilly temperatures.

Monday will be the wetteset day, as rain arrives in Ventura County early and moves into LA County by midday. Rain accumulations will vary depending on region, with Ventura County seeing between .5 and 1.5 inches of rain, while the rest of the region picks up .25 to .75 inches.

Los Angeles is nearing its monthly average for rainfall in March of 2.43 inches. The total for the month as of Monday morning was 2.43 inches

Temperatures will run about 10 degrees below normal.

Roadway flooding is possible with minor debris flows and rock slides. LA County will get the rain around midday, and it will last into the evening. Burn scars in Ventura County are vulnerable since the rain will be over that area for most of the morning.

The snow level will fall from 5,500 feet Monday night to as low as 3,000 feet Tuesday morning, which means the Grapevine could see a snow shower or two during the morning hours. A winter storm watch may be issued Sunday night. Roads will be icy and slick, especially the 5 Freeway and the 15 Freeway. One to two feet of snow is possible at the resort level.

Tuesday and Wednesday are forecasted to feature scattered rain and snow showers, along with average temperatures and highs in the 50s.

Thursday and Friday should be slightly warmer, with lower chances for showers.