SoCal Starts the Week With Rare Spring Santa Ana Winds

Strong winds, low humidity and above-normal temperatures will increase the threat of wildfires in Southern California at the start of a warm week.

At least three small fires were reported Monday morning in Los Angeles County, including a 60-acre fire in the mountains near the 5 Freeway in Castaic. That fire was 30-percent contained early Monday.

Red flag warnings are in effect for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

“It’s rare to have the Santa Ana winds in June, which is why we should be ready for wildfires at all times of the year,” said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon.

Winds will be the strongest early Monday before diminishing by midday. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said winds caused scattered outages overnight.

The red flag warning will be in effect through Monday night because of gusty winds and very low humidity in much of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Strong and gusty north-to-northeast winds will buffet the San Gabriel Mountains in Los Angeles and

Ventura counties, including the Interstate 5 Corridor. Other areas expecting gusty north-to-northeast winds include the Santa Monica Mountains, the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys, the Los Angeles County coast and Ventura County Valleys.

Humidity levels are expected to lower drop into the single digits and teens for many areas on Monday. Hot temperatures are also expected from the coast to the foothills of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties Monday afternoon.

The red flag warning will be in effect until 7 p.m. in the San Gabriel Mountains, where north winds of 25 to 40 mph are expected, along with 60-mph gusts, amid humidity levels of 6-15 percent.

The red flag warning will also be in effect until 7 p.m. in the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational area, the L.A County coast and inland Orange County.

Also in effect until 7 p.m. is a heat advisory in both coastal and inland Orange County, where temperatures will climb to the low 90s Money, as well as in Los Angeles and neighboring beach cities amid highs in the high 80s.

A high wind warning -- the most serious of Monday’s cautionary statements on the wind, will be in effect until noon in the San Gabriel Mountains, where winds of 25-40 mph are forecast, along with 60-mph gusts.

In Los Angeles and nearby beach cities, a wind advisory will be in effect until noon amid winds of 15-25 mph, gusting to 40 mph. A wind advisory will be in force until 3 p.m. in the Santa Monica Mountains and the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys amid winds of 25 to 40 mph, with gusts of 50-55 mph.

The strongest wind gusts included 76 mph at Whitaker Peak in the San Gabriel Mountains, 61 mph at Browns Canyon in the San Fernando Valley, 56 mph at Saddle Peak in the Santa Monica Mountains, 51 mph in Saugus in the Santa Clarita Valley, 46 mph at Escondido Canyon along the coast and 43 mph in Lancaster in the Antelope Valley.

Sunny skies were forecast in LA. County, along with highs of 72 on Mount Wilson, 79 in Palmdale; 80 in Lancaster; 81 in Avalon; 84 in Saugus; 85 at LAX; 88 in San Gabriel; 89 in Burbank, Long Beach and downtown LA; 90 in Pasadena; and 91 in Woodland Hills.

A cooling trend will get underway Tuesday, producing highs in the 70s and 80s over the coming days.