Wind Advisory in Effect in SoCal Through Tuesday Night

A wind advisory was issued for a significant portion of Southern California Sunday and was expected set to be in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Offshore winds are picking up Sunday night and will spread across the wind prone regions Monday. The strongest winds Monday will be during the mid to late morning hours, with some cities seeing sustained winds of 15-25 mph and gusts above 35 mph--stronger in the mountain areas.

The intensity of the winds will decrease for a few hours on Monday afternoon before picking up again after sunset.

The offshore winds will cause the temperatures to climb a few degrees from Sunday onward.