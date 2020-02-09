weather

Wind Advisory in Effect in SoCal Through Tuesday Night

Hold on to your hats.

By David Biggar

Allison Zaucha/Getty Images

A wind advisory was issued for a significant portion of Southern California Sunday and was expected set to be in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Offshore winds are picking up Sunday night and will spread across the wind prone regions Monday. The strongest winds Monday will be during the mid to late morning hours, with some cities seeing sustained winds of 15-25 mph and gusts above 35 mph--stronger in the mountain areas.

The intensity of the winds will decrease for a few hours on Monday afternoon before picking up again after sunset.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Clippers 28 mins ago

Clippers Hand Cavs Worst Home Loss in Franchise History

Academy Awards 2 hours ago

Motion Picture Museum to Open Dec. 14, Academy Announces

The offshore winds will cause the temperatures to climb a few degrees from Sunday onward.

This article tagged under:

weatherWind Advisory
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us