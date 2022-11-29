A Palm Desert Shimmer Show Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary

What to Know WildLights at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert

Through Dec. 30, 2022 (select nights)

Illuminated animals, treats for sale, and a festive atmosphere

COUNTING ALL OF THE STARS... during a visit to Palm Desert? You'd be outside all night, and you still might only cover a very minuscule section of the observable sky. That isn't anything to boo nor hoo over; the stunning section of the California desert is known for its velvety overhead bowl, a dome that is prettily pricked by innumerable petite points of light. But some spectaculars located on the land give all of those stars above some sparkly competition, including what's now twinkling at The Living Desert and Gardens. It's WildLights we're swooning over, an outdoor experience brimming with bright and beautiful light displays, including illuminated arrangements that pay incandescent homage to some of the animal park's residents.

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens

HAPPY 30TH, WILDLIGHTS: It's an annual happening that's been cheering locals and visitors for three decades now, and there's a celebratory feeling in the crisp desert air about the milestone. "We are delighted to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the WildLights holiday tradition," said Allen Monroe, President/CEO of The Living Desert. "The memorable festivities are sure to put everyone in the holiday spirit. Plus, events like WildLights support The Living Desert's mission to save endangered species and educate our community about the world's wildlife and wild places."

DESERT DELIGHT: Look also for G-scale model trains, s'mores for sale, that adorable carousel, and other festive details. One highlight? A brand-new Tunnel of Lights is part of the just-debuted dazzlement, a definite stop-for-a-snapshot spot. The event is closed on Dec. 25, do note, as well as some other December dates, so booking that ticket ahead of time? Definitely do so if you plan to commune with the stars, the desert, and this decades-old gem.