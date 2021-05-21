Admire a Gold Country Hotel's Elegant, Ye Olde Renovation

Nevada City's Broad Street is a pretty perfect portal to the past, thanks to the oh-so-authentic 1800s-era buildings that line the charming thoroughfare of the charming Gold Country town.

But if you had to select a single stately structure that stands tall on Broad, you'd surely look to the grand National Exchange Hotel, with its sizable second-story balcony, pressed ceilings, ornate details, picturesque stairs, and cinematic air.

Good news for fans who adore seeing the gems of this region gussied-up and made anew (though not too anew): The inn, which was constructed in 1856, just underwent a multi-year "floor-to-rafters" renovation, one that honored the hotel's historic spirit.

Stroll through the storied spaces of State of California Historical Landmark #899 now and see some of the fresh touches in the fabled destination.

The "grand old dame" is a true slice of the Golden State's past, with a bar that summons the golden vibe of the Gold Rush era.
The hotel is located at 211 Broad Street in Nevada City, a short stroll from numerous shops, eateries, and beloved local landmarks.
"A communication and transportation hub of the late 1800s, the National Exchange housed the town telegraph office and had a stagecoach stop just steps away from the barroom," reveals the hotel's site.
The elegant Lola, with its blue tones and beautiful banquettes, offers a selection of dishes including Fried Buttermilk Chicken, Steak Frites, and French Onion Soup.
Relaxing on a golden couch while reading Gold Rush tales, while possibly sipping a libation that has golden tones? That's a possibility in this pretty public space.
Some of the relax-awhile features in the rooms? Guests will enjoy Beautyrest Black Label mattresses, Down Inc. duvets and pillows, Mascioni Italian linens ("including plush custom robes"), and several other perks, including Beekman 1802 bath goodies.

