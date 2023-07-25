Autumn lovers, High Hill Ranch's opening day is on the apple-scented wind

What to Know High Hill Ranch

The Placerville destination is an Apple Hill favorite

Opening day is Saturday, Aug. 12

AUGUST IS FRUIT-FILLED, juicy, joyful, appetizing, and full of delectable flavor. So much of that flavor famously comes from the tomato, the undisputed superstar of the produce aisle during the early part of the eighth month. Tomatoes aren't always red, though they often are, and they can sometimes, at quick glance, seem to be a bit apple-like in appearance. Taste like apple, they do not, but these amazing, seedy, super-luscious celebrities offer a bit of foreshadowing — or fruitshadowing, if you prefer — about the apple's coming ascent. For it is the pretty pomme that captures so many hearts as August deepens and the tomato's annual triumph comes to a close. We're dreaming of apple ciders, apple tarts, and places to pick apples. And one of the premier pomme-centered spots for apple aficionados just happens to be in Placerville, at Apple Hill, a destination that is, yes, devoted to all things apple-tastic.

HIGH HILL RANCH... is the delicious destination, but you won't have to wait for September to find your fall flavor. The apple-packed wonderland is opening on Aug. 12, with all sorts of crunchy goodies for sale, and more than a few tantalizing treats. Soon, more Apple Hill farms will be rolling with the apple-y vibes, and most definitely when autumn grows closer. But if you're looking to get a jump on the sweaters-and-caramels time of year, you can do so on the second Saturday of August. Which just happens to be the opening day of the celebrated Gravenstein Apple Fair in Sebastopol. Nope, that is not adjacent to Apple Hill, not in the least, but it gives a fall fan some cinnamon-scented comfort to know that two big apple-oriented events are blooming in California at the very same time, more than a month before autumn even arrives.