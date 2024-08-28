Big Sur Food & Wine Festival serves as a flavorful bridge to deep fall

What to Know Big Sur Food & Wine Festival

Oct. 31 through Nov. 2, 2024

Hiking with Stemware, a Pinot Walkabout, and other nature-oriented eating activities are on the roster

OCT. 31, in many parts of the state, is covered in a thick and atmospheric fog. True, the fog often is made from machines — the final day of October is Halloween, after all — and the moodiness is more about monsters than fine meals. But real-world fogginess is synonymous with some of the most spectacular parts of the coast, those cuisine-centered spots that benefit from their oceanic microclimates and all of the gourmet goodness associated with such spectacular locations. One place, Big Sur, will roll, like a fog, into one of its foodie-est festivals of the year starting Oct. 31, giving gourmands the chance to eat, sip, and go on a few memorable culinary and nicely autumnal adventures.

BIG SUR FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL: A "Magical Mystery Tour" opens the festival on, yes, Oct. 31, and the organizers' promise intrigues: "The only thing we can tell you about the Magical Mystery Tour is that it is definitely both magical and mysterious"; "a trusting heart" and "a hungry appetite" are required (along, of course, with a ticket). Other events over the four food-filled days include "Hiking with Stemware" (the scenery will be "breathtaking," because of course) and a "Pinot Walkabout" in the Sierra Mar Chef's Garden at Post Ranch Inn. And while cool briny breezes may happen, fog may vamoose; the fall is such a fine time in this area.

CAN'T MAKE IT... but want to show your support? You can donate to the Big Sur Food & Wine Foundation Inc. here; it is a kind way to help the region that has faced multiple road closures and construction due to slides in recent months.