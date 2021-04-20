Birch Aquarium at Scripps Is Now ‘Fully Open'

What to Know Birch Aquarium at Scripps, UC San Diego is located at 2300 Expedition Way in La Jolla

Advance reservations and face coverings required

Seadragons & Seahorses is the "new permanent exhibition" at the aquarium, which boasts several things to see and enjoy

LIVE CAMS? They've kept us nicely apprised of the ever-amazing aquatic experience during the pandemic closures. While our favorite aquariums remained temporarily shuttered, we got to check in on a happening host of jellies, turtles, and schools of fabulous fishery as they floated, darted, and savored snacks in their well-stocked tanks. But getting to walk up to the large and glimmerful glass of these tanks, all to get a closer peek at the denizens within? That was on hold for several months at several California institutions due to the pandemic closures. Now one of the gems has returned and is "fully open," which means that a host of learning-focused programs, glug-glug goings-on, and under-the-sea things to see are back. Hello again...

BIRCH AQUARIUM AT SCRIPPS: If you're thinking about pointing your own fins in the direction of the esteemed La Jolla institution, there are a few things to know, like advance reservations are necessary, and you'll need to wear a face covering for your visit. As for what's new? Devotees of 'Seadragons & Seahorses' are in for a treat, thanks to a new exhibition (oh yes, and it is permanent, too). And 'Oddities: Hidden Heroes of the Scripps Collections' uses the sparkly springboard of comic books as a way to explore the "superpowers" of ocean denizens. Visits to the Giant Kelp Forest, and Hall of Fishes, and the other fascinating corners of the aquarium are also on the gotta-see-that list. One of those places is Tide Pool Plaza, an out-in-the-air area that enjoys a Pacific-briny breeze.

AQUARIUM AFICIONADOS, some of your sucker-lined, fin-fabulous, gill-laden go-tos are again bubbling back. For all you need to know before calling upon this splendid celebration of the Big Blue, take a deep dive into the Birch Aquarium at Scripps site now.