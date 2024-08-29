The exciting sighting of early fall foliage is beginning, leaf peepers

What to Know The California Fall Color blog tracks foliage throughout the Golden State

Blog founder John Poimiroo submitted the first sighting of the season, from Gold Country

Users are invited to share photos and tips as fall deepens and more leaves begin to turn

AUTUMN IS A WAYS OUT — the equinox is still a few weeks away and peak fall color around our gorgeous state happens well into the season, at least in many spots — but we can now begin to keep our leaf-peeping peepers trained on the California Fall Color blog. The first fall-ish sighting was shared Aug. 23, an observation submitted by blog founder John Poimiroo. He shared a photo of an eye-catching Chinese Pistache in the El Dorado Hills of Gold Country, with the note that the tree is not in full autumn-go mode just yet. Still, the picturesque specimen "... is reacting to shorter and cooler days," and the tree's pretty hues will remain "long-lived and vibrant."

THE TIPPY-TOP OF THE SIERRA, or at least those mountainous locations with deciduous trees, start the autumnal parade in August, with showy spreads still providing splendid vistas well into September, depending upon where you are. If you'd like to contribute to California Fall Color blog, which is now overseen by outdoor writer and editor Lara Kaylor, you can; as pretty leaves can move from green to gone in hardly any time at all, the site is enhanced by fall fans sharing their latest tips. Worry not, however, if you don't get peeping too fast this fall: Lots of places, including Southern California and the deserts, don't really rev up, foliage-wise, before Thanksgiving.