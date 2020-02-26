California Wine Fest’ll Spotlight 250+ Top Vinos

GOLDEN STATE WINERIES GALORE: So you purchased a fancy and detailed map of California, one of those large-sized rectangles that seems to fill up the better part of a den or kitchen wall. And you've been covering your map with little flags, the sort of markers that designate exactly where you want to go on your next road trip, and the one after that, and the one after that. And then? You notice there are a lot of wineries along the way, places that do right by the vines they grow and the libations they create. How can you get to know several of those spots all while calling upon one place on your map, an ocean-adjacent park that is known for its loveliness and briny-breeziness? By making for Dana Point on April 17 and 18, 2020, for the...

CALIFORNIA WINE FESTIVAL: The 21-and-over set in attendance will find "... over 250 wines from over 70 wineries," plus "30 of Orange County's fine dining restaurants, gourmet food purveyors, live entertainment, and lifestyle exhibitors in an oceanfront setting." Will "rare and reserve vintages" from places like Paso Robles and Sonoma County make a cameo? You bet, as well as those tried-and-true sips that line many an oenophile's shelf. There are three more stops to come on the 2020 tour, with Carlsbad, Santa Barbara, and Huntington Beach all on the schedule. And, yep, there's a Brew & BBQ Festival calling upon the American Riviera in early September, for those fine foam fans among us.

TICKETS? They're here. Lining up your hotel and driver now? So wise. April is just a hop-skip away, and, with it, one of our state's star wine tours.