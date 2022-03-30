Cheers to the Ojai Wine Fest's Sparkling Return

What to Know Saturday, June 18 at Lake Casitas Recreation Area

$85 ahead of time, $105 at door

30+ wineries, 20+ craft breweries, and gourmet food trucks; the event is raising funds for the Rotary Club of Ojai-West's programs

A PRE-PINK MOMENT PARTY: Even if you've been away from a cherished place for awhile, because a favorite event has been on hiatus or you've postponed traveling, you surely remember all of its remarkable charms. And in Ojai, those delights are lovely and lasting, from the village's famous Pink Moment, when the evening sky turns rosy, to its delicious offerings, from locally made honeys, great gourmet dinners, and all of that vivacious vino and craft beer. And the agriculturally blessed area's excellent vineyards and breweries have long been fêted at the Ojai Wine Festival, an airy afternoon affair full of tastes, tunes, and cheerful chances to hobnob. Now the festival is returning after a two-year break, all to lend a festive air to the final Saturday of springtime.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18... is the day, Lake Casitas Recreation Area is the spot, and over 30 wineries will be there, with bottles of chardonnay, pinot grigio, and a line-up of memorable libations in tow. If you're a bigger fan of fine brews, you'll find several foam pros, too, with over 20 craft breweries represented. And other uplifting happenings will complement cabs and craft beers, including live tunes, a dance floor (yep, it's near the lake), artisans displaying and selling a host of handmade goods, and a silent auction, too. And something that's as sweet as the Pink Moment, a fruity glass of moscato, or a spin on an alfresco dance floor? That the Ojai Wine Festival will be raising funds for the Rotary Club of Ojai-West Foundation, which helps numerous groups around the region.