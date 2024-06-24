Disneyland Resort celebrates ‘Halfway to the Holidays' with some sparkly sneak peeks

What to Know Disneyland Resort marks "Halfway to the Holidays" in late June with a few festive announcements about merchandise and character costumes

The 2024 holiday ensembles for Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse feature cute postal details and plenty of pom poms and stripes

The holiday fun begins at the Anaheim destination on Nov. 15, 2024

JUNE, MEET DECEMBER: When the ho, ho, ho of Christmastime has a dash of ho, ho, hot, you can bet that you're likely experiencing a "Halfway to the Holidays" moment. These are the merry moments that arrive around the last week of June, which is, quite exactly, some six months away from Christmas and all of the cheery goings-on of the holiday season. If you're a true yuletide fan, through and through, you might erect a miniature Christmas tree near the swimming pool, but most people celebrate by awaiting any "Halfway"-type announcements originating at their favorite festive destinations. Disneyland Resort can always be counted on to share something sparkly in the days just before July arrives, including peeks at what holiday merchandise is on the way. The Anaheim destination will also usually announce what a few celebrated characters might whimsically wear during the season. So add some steaming cranberries to your pitcher of iced tea: Disneyland just unveiled some early looks at what's to come.

MICKEY AND MINNIE... will be bedecked in green, red, pink, and "festive postal trim" in 2024, with pom poms gracing their shoes and satchels that boast a vintage appearance. The mail-merry theme pays homage to staying close to those we love, near and far. As for the buyable merchandise that shoppers will be eyeing a few months down the road? Cute spirit jerseys, the long-sleeved tops that have become so popular in recent years, will be on the slate, as well as Festival of Lights Minnie Ears, not to mention a Hanukkah mug that features Mickey and Minnie. And if you adore the whimsy of a onesie, not to mention the comfort associated with the cozy apparel? There's an adult version with Mickey ears. Check out the character costumes and soon-to-come merchandise on this page, and start dreaming of sugarplums, snowflakes, and Sleeping Beauty's castle covered in icicle lights.