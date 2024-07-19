Free: The La Jolla Art & Wine Festival is a festive fall favorite

What to Know The 16th Annual La Jolla Art and Wine Festival

Free entry; the Wine & Beer Garden is ticketed; Sept. 28 and 29

160+ artists displaying their work, activities for kids, music, food, pet adoptions, and more

SUMMER ENDS, as it must, around the third week of September, but the outdoor art festival scene keeps humming, at least in certain parts of California. La Jolla Art and Wine Festival is one of the bold biggies on this beautiful, keep-the-vibes-high September scene, a reminder that the alfresco pursuits of summertime don't need to conclude when autumn arrives. The 2024 festival will take place over the final weekend of September — that would be Sept. 28 and 29 — and entry is free. That said, you'll want money for the Wine & Beer Garden, which is ticketed, and for any food purchases, too. And, of course, art, should you fall for a painting or photograph while strolling through the airy affair. Over 160 artists will be there, promising a vast and vibrant array of art-strong splendor.

OTHER EVENTS... include Geppetto's Toys Family Art Center — robotics, science fun, and nature learning will keep youngsters engaged — and a place for pet adoptions, so sweet. "Every year, we are thrilled to bring together such a diverse and talented group of artists, as well as the region’s finest wineries, distilleries, and breweries, in a grand open-air celebration in the village," said Brenda Chand, Executive Director of the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival. "We look forward to welcoming everyone to this year's festival and supporting the arts and education in San Diego."