Ho, Ho, Hooray: The Cambria Christmas Market Returns This Fall

What to Know Nov. 26-Dec. 23, 2021 (select evenings)

$15-$25

Cambria Pines Lodge, Sea Otter Inn, and J. Patrick House Inn all have packages available

CHRISTMAS IN JULY? The movie screenings, carols on the radio, and special menu items at your local hangout can definitely set the merry mood, it's true. The annual summertime look-ahead to the holiday season has a wonderful way of lowering the temperature (at least in your own mind, perhaps) while raising one's hopes that the coming yuletide will be especially ebullient. But here's something that can really add excitement to your Christmas-focused July joy: When a famous and famously loved holiday happening announces its return. And that's just what the...

CAMBRIA CHRISTMAS MARKET, that Central Coast sparklefest, has delightfully done. The outdoor marketplace, which is known for its noggy sips, handmade gifts, Santa sightings, and oodles of illuminated bulbs, will be back on adding extra charm to the already charming burg on the day after Thanksgiving. That Friday in 2021? It's Nov. 26, but don't sit and mull over thoughts of mulled wine and fine times for too long: It all wraps up a couple of days ahead of Christmas. Further? The market will take a few days off during its month-long run, so you'll want to alight on the day you'd like to visit and purchase your ticket in advance.

PLANNING TO SNOOZE... in the ocean-close town, following your whimscial wanderings around the market? Perhaps while dreaming of sugar plums or at least shimmery scenes, sweet eats, and bundled-up people savoring an airy expression of the season? Best book your bed-down spot soon. A trio of close-to-the-market spots have packages available, and, you bet, each package gives you market access. The Cambria Pines Lodge starts at $229 a night and includes breakfast and other perks, while the Sea Otter Inn's stay-over kicks off at $279 (and, mmm, a breakfast basket is involved). And at the J. Patrick House & Inn, which is just across the street from the Cambria Christmas Market? Your starting rate at the seven-room landmark is $279, and breakfast delivery is part of the price.

FOR ALL THINGS SHIMMERY AND BRIGHT, stroll by the Cambria Christmas Market site now, and begin dreaming of sugar plums, tum-warming beverages, stocking-ready finds, and a late-fall evening in the beautiful, Pacific-adjacent burg.