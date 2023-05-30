Ice Cream With Bigfoot: A Charming Willow Creek Fest to Stomp This Summer

What to Know Bigfoot Daze in Willow Creek

Saturday, July 8

The venerable festival features a parade, music, and an ice cream social

TWO SCOOPS WITH SASQUATCH: Making a dessert date with one of Northern California's most iconic characters? First off, we're not fully sure if Bigfoot has a sweet tooth or prefers the savory side of the menu. And if he does like dessert, is he more of a cake maven, a candy guy, or does he go for the cold confections? We're fully in the "ice cream all the way" camp when it comes to what this legend might be into, simply because one of the biggest Bigfoot-themed bashes of the year happens to take place in summertime, when ice cream is often the centerpiece snack. Further? Bigfoot Daze, the long-running celebration that's synonymous with the town of Willow Creek, features an old-timey ice cream social, one of the party's main events. And that party is set to roll — or stomp, Bigfoot-style, if you prefer — on the Saturday following the Fourth of July 2023. That's...

SATURDAY, JULY 8, and you'll want to roam, like a hirsute forest dweller might, for the northern part of the Golden State, where charming Willow Creek is located. Bigfoot Daze, which formerly took place on Labor Day, will again include a parade, live tunes, and the chance to eat ice cream, as well as other Bigfoot-y fun times. Will you meet the guest of honor? He's a shy sort, or so we've heard, but you may see a few fans wearing their Bigfoot best, or at least t-shirts that pay tribute to the furry favorite. It's a festival that's been around for over six decades now, ensuring its place in the playful pantheon of quirky California festivals.