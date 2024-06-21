Cherry Valley

Lavender Festival in bloom: A ‘sea of purple' is now gracing 123 Farm

The big moment has arrived at the Cherry Valley fest, an ethereal evening event with weeks to go.

By Alysia Gray Painter

lavender011
Lavender

What to Know

  • 123 Farm at Highland Springs Ranch & Inn in Cherry Valley
  • The Lavender Festival is happening through July 21 from 5 to 10 p.m. (closed Tuesdays and the Fourth of July)
  • $16 weekday adult admission; $24 weekend evening adult admission; other ticketing tiers are available

SUMMER'S PURPLE KICK-OFF: It's true that several flower-centered events around our state have a way of beginning a bit before the blossoms truly arrive in a big way. This could be for lots of different reasons — visitors may still want to stop by early on and savor the foods, crafts, or sights of the celebration — and admission is sometimes discounted.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

PEAK BLOOM WATCH: But, for sure, fans of flower fests are often awaiting the announcement they most want to hear: That peak petaldom is finally occurring, and the time to swing by has ethereally arrived. Is this you? Sweet news of the lav-iest level has now landed: 123 Farm just sent out word that a "mesmerizing and fragrant sea of purple" is "in full bloom," a fitting message for the first full day of summer.

OPEN THROUGH JULY 21: The Lavender Festival, which kicked off at the farm in May, is happening almost every evening for another month or so — Tuesdays are closed and the Fourth of July, too — and you'll want to buy your ticket before driving to Cherry Valley. Indeed, we said "evening": Everything begins at 5 p.m., allowing for a cooler experience. And if you're hoping to do dinner while you're there, be cheered, lavender lovers: A special menu with lavender-inspired eats and beverages is a feature of this festival. A marketplace, live tunes, and tractor tours add to the festival's alfresco aura.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Cherry Valley
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us