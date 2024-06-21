What to Know 123 Farm at Highland Springs Ranch & Inn in Cherry Valley

The Lavender Festival is happening through July 21 from 5 to 10 p.m. (closed Tuesdays and the Fourth of July)

$16 weekday adult admission; $24 weekend evening adult admission; other ticketing tiers are available

SUMMER'S PURPLE KICK-OFF: It's true that several flower-centered events around our state have a way of beginning a bit before the blossoms truly arrive in a big way. This could be for lots of different reasons — visitors may still want to stop by early on and savor the foods, crafts, or sights of the celebration — and admission is sometimes discounted.

PEAK BLOOM WATCH: But, for sure, fans of flower fests are often awaiting the announcement they most want to hear: That peak petaldom is finally occurring, and the time to swing by has ethereally arrived. Is this you? Sweet news of the lav-iest level has now landed: 123 Farm just sent out word that a "mesmerizing and fragrant sea of purple" is "in full bloom," a fitting message for the first full day of summer.

OPEN THROUGH JULY 21: The Lavender Festival, which kicked off at the farm in May, is happening almost every evening for another month or so — Tuesdays are closed and the Fourth of July, too — and you'll want to buy your ticket before driving to Cherry Valley. Indeed, we said "evening": Everything begins at 5 p.m., allowing for a cooler experience. And if you're hoping to do dinner while you're there, be cheered, lavender lovers: A special menu with lavender-inspired eats and beverages is a feature of this festival. A marketplace, live tunes, and tractor tours add to the festival's alfresco aura.