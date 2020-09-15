Mammoth Mountain Reveals Opening Date, New Safety Protocols

IS WINTER ON THE WAY? It doesn't seem to be, as we weather a notably hot September. But serious snowfall will soon return to the Sierra Nevada's upper peaks, and to Mammoth Mountain, too, which has spent the warmer months making major investments in a number of new safety policies ahead of a potential fall opening. That opening was just announced, with the official date set as Nov. 14, 2020.

WHAT CAN SKIERS EXPECT THIS SEASON? "Over $1M invested in COVID-19 related resort enhancements," shared the Sierra-based destination, and returning regulars should make note of some changes. Like? "No walk-up/ day of lift tickets will be sold," says the team at the resort, and "(a)ll lift tickets must be purchased in advance." As for lift mazes? Look for changes there as well, so that skiers and snowboarders may practice physical distancing. Physical distancing will also be aided by the fact that the resort will "manage on-hill capacity." And cancellation policies? They have been " ...adjusted to provide peace of mind and allow flexibility."

WHEN YOU'RE INDOORS? Face coverings will be required. Face coverings are also mandatory "... in lift lines, gondolas, shuttles and when social distancing with others outside your travel group is not possible." For more on what people can expect, stop by the Mammoth Mountain site now. And if you're curious how the coming months may impact the new policies set in place, the Mammoth people are staying flexible: "While some procedures and operations may evolve throughout the winter in accordance with changing state and local guidelines, a full summer of successful and safe operations has informed a number of updates that guests will also experience this winter." Want to know more? Start here.