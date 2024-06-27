This corpse flower is about to bloom in a foully fragrant fashion

What to Know A corpse flower bloom is due at the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas; the sizable and stinky flower only blooms over a few short days

The garden is extending its hours in honor of the bloom, when it begins; viewing hours will conclude at midnight; early visitors can enter at 7 a.m. on the bloom's second and third days

Included with admission; check the garden's social media for more information before you go

A COLOSSAL CORPSE FLOWER? It's quite the sight, and smell, to behold, whether you're viewing a flower in person or watching a livestream of its nose-testing bloom (okay, Smell-o-vision isn't possible just yet online, but we're holding out hope for the future). The Amorphophallus titanum, the official name that the corpse flower would have on its business card, if it had business cards, is so large, and so striking, that witnessing a bloom should be on the bucket list for serious blossom buffs. Good news: There's a regal representative located at the San Diego Botanic Garden, and it is about to bloom as June 2024 comes to a close.

COSMICALLY COOL: Once the corpse flower does reach its "must bloom now" point, it will be open for a couple of days, give or take, casting its spathe magic on anyone who steps close and leans in for a whiff. That's "spathe," not "space," though the corpse flower certainly does possess the appearance of a cosmic visitor. (The spathe is the beautiful leaf-like bract that opens, in frilly and fantastical fashion, when the flower blooms.)

CORPSE FLOWERS ARE RARE, and when they bloom, it is always something of an aromatic event. This particular flower opened at the garden nearly three years ago, in November 2021, making its second showing something of a thrilling return engagement. The corpse flower has other incredible attributes beyond its perfectly putrid reputation, too; it is a tall flower, and grows quickly, very quickly, in fact, as it approaches its fragrant opening. With this in mind, the SDBG specimen has timed its coming bloom just right: Summer's allure feels particularly ripe at the moment and we're at the "peak" of the year, when June meets July, making everything just feel a little bit bigger.

A "SMELLY ROCK STAR": "The blooming of a corpse flower has become an international sensation, intriguing people from around the world with its fleeting flower," said SDBG President and CEO, Ari Novy, PhD. "We are extremely fortunate to be presenting a bloom from our permanent collection, making this year's bloom even more special. The heat and smell are used to attract pollinator insects, while also attracting curious humans excited to experience this beautiful and smelly rock star of the plant world." For the flower's enchanting live feed and info on visiting this botanical wonder, click.