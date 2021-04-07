Savor S'mores, Sunsets, and Salty Breezes in Santa Cruz

What to Know Fridays-Mondays through April

$100 (includes exclusive use of a firepit for an hour)

You can add on s'mores, hot cocoa, more

THE TASTE OF A S'MORE? It's going to be graham-y, wherever you gobble it. There's going to a square of melted chocolate acting as the gooey, gobble-ready glue to the whole amazing affair. And the straight-off-the-fire marshmallow? Call it the crackly centerpiece, the kingly cube that adds squishy splendor to the timeless sweet. But location can make the whole luscious experience even, well, luscious-er, especially if you're also basking in some briny and wonderfully bracing air straight off the Pacific Ocean.

THAT CAN HAPPEN, at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, if you and the family are seeking some s'mores-based, ocean-cool bliss. For ocean-view firepits are available for renting, by the hour, out in the open air. It's $100, you can book your spot from Friday to Monday all the way through April 2021, and there are a few festive add-ons for an additional fee. Those include a s'mores kit, oh yes, for six bucks, and a carafe of hot cocoa for $30. For all the details, visit this page now.

SANTA CRUZ BEACH BOARDWALK... is back in the swing of spring 2021, but if you plan to visit to try out some of the classic rides and attractions, you'll want to study up on what to expect, from reservations to safety guidelines. Making advance reservations is a really solid plan, while keeping in mind that both "(p)ark capacity and ride reservations are limited." Some of your favorite salty-air'd snacks are available for purchase, if you've missed the fun-fun-fun boardwalk bites you remember. For more on the return of this historic gem, click.